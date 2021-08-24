PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $107.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. PVH has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.