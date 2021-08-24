QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 3,475 shares.The stock last traded at $86.56 and had previously closed at $86.57.

QADB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in QAD by 0.7% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

