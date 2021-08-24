Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Qorvo worth $67,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $2,643,675. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.