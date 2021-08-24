Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 23,139 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $2,552,000.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.03. 319,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

