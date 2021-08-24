Quant (QNT) Price Hits $197.37 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $122.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $197.37 or 0.00410702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $463.20 or 0.00963874 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

