Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $59,664.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,190.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.26 or 0.06649086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.77 or 0.01342109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00365966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00132565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.76 or 0.00661448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00338622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00330218 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,712,360 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

