Qubitica (QBIT) Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00413597 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.46 or 0.00919198 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.