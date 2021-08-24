Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.