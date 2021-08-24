Quiztok (QTCON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.74 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quiztok has a market cap of $28.22 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 1,406.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,068,426 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

