Ragnarok (RAGNA) Achieves Market Cap of $12,592.27

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 55.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 53.7% against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $12,592.27 and approximately $374.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

