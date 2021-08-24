RAI Finance Market Capitalization Tops $34.74 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $34.74 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00055514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00129128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00158901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,526.87 or 1.00424359 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.75 or 0.01005225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.80 or 0.06786227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

