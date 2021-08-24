RAI Finance (RAI) Hits One Day Volume of $5.78 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.50 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00124310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00156399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.79 or 1.00186011 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01003478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.96 or 0.06655769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

