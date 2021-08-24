Rambus (RMBS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

8/3/2021 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $22.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Rambus had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Rambus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $23.17 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

7/6/2021 – Rambus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/3/2021 – Rambus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rambus by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 424,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

