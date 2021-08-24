RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Sells $2,141,775.60 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $136,533.12.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market cap of $941.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,013,553 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after buying an additional 217,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $18,120,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

