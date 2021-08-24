Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,045.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,045 ($26.72) and last traded at GBX 2,005 ($26.20), with a volume of 35398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,994 ($26.05).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,901.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

