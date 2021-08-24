Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.29 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $70,118.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,193.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.76 or 0.06641540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.32 or 0.01341111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.27 or 0.00365751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00132396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.00663627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00338245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00329823 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

