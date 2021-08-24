Ravencoin Price Up 4.2% This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $124.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002413 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00156790 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,501,890,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars.

