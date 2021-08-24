Raymond James Raises Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target to C$14.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “ouperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 70.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 178,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

