Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.04. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.61. 69,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

