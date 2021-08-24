RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,842.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.65. 75,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.