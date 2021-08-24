RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,842.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.65. 75,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.20.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.