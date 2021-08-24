Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.

O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

