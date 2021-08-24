Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the stock’s previous close.
O has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.
Shares of O stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48.
In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
