Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TTEC (TTEC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TTEC (NASDAQ: TTEC):

8/11/2021 – TTEC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

8/10/2021 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

8/5/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – TTEC had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – TTEC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.00. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TTEC by 108,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

