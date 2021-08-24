Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.29 and last traded at $76.29. Approximately 2,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

