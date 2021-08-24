Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases $97,200.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:REED traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 9,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,173. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. Reed’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Reed’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reed’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

