Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $321.32 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $321.32 million and $73.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,618,078,968 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

