Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,019 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

