Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.