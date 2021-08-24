Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.
