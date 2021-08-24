Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.72.

Get Remark alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.