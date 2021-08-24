Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Remme has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $137,606.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00149408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

