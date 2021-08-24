renBTC Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $48,501.75 or 0.99909437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $682.81 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 14,078 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

