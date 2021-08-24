Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190.28 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $190.28 million and $9.91 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,149,622 coins and its circulating supply is 157,148,657 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

