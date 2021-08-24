ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Shares Down 2.2%

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -23.68.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

