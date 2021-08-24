Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 15.8% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $374,051.81 and $163.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rentberry Coin Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

