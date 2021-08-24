REPO Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $111,099.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00125764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,369.13 or 0.99636253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.38 or 0.00989542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.22 or 0.06557165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

