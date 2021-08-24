Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ: EPAY) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

8/16/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Bottomline Technologies (de) had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 271,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $54,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,667.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

