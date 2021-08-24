Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ: CYAD) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2021 – Celyad Oncology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

8/19/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Celyad Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Celyad Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/23/2021 – Celyad Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. "

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. 29,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63. Celyad Oncology SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

