Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

8/11/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $184.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. "

8/6/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/6/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/15/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.07. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 163,308 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,563,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,654,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

