Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sify Technologies (SIFY)

8/20/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

8/17/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/14/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Sify Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Sify Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

SIFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

