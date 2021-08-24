Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35,337.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $17.47 million and $35,337.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

