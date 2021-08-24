Reviewing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

4.4% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37% Baxter International 9.18% 19.07% 8.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and Baxter International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baxter International 0 6 6 0 2.50

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Baxter International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 81.61 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.38 Baxter International $11.67 billion 3.19 $1.10 billion $3.09 24.12

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baxter International beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.