Reviewing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ecovyst and PQ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 PQ Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ecovyst presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.10%. PQ Group has a consensus price target of $18.88, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given PQ Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PQ Group is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and PQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% PQ Group -17.03% 9.67% 3.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecovyst and PQ Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.53 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.36 PQ Group $1.11 billion 0.00 -$278.77 million $1.00 N/A

PQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of PQ Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of PQ Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PQ Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PQ Group beats Ecovyst on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About PQ Group

