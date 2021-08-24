Reviewing Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) & Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.0% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 1 3 1 0 2.00

Ontrak has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.39%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 43.75% 12.06% 6.63% Ontrak -16.70% -24.37% -9.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Ontrak’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.21 $77.57 million N/A N/A Ontrak $82.84 million 2.45 -$22.71 million ($1.29) -8.43

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Ontrak on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. The company was founded by Terren S. Peizer in February 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.