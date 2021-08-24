Revolution Populi Achieves Market Cap of $50.88 Million (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $50.88 million and approximately $441,668.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

