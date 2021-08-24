REVV (REVV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.56 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $61.28 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.85 or 0.00803358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00100037 BTC.

About REVV

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

