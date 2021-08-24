Rewardiqa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $64,111.84 and $15.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 110.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00160760 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC.

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

