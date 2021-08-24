Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua Sells 7,505 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RXN stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 586,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

