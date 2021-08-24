Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($134.65).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €82.20 ($96.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52-week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €82.42.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.