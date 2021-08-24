Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

