Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $186,560.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

NYSE REPX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REPX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

