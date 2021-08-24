RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $5,316,797.60 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $2,179,447.46.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.38. The company had a trading volume of 745,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

