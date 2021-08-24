RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $5,316,797.60 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Vladimir Shmunis sold 8,699 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $2,179,447.46.
Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.38. The company had a trading volume of 745,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,490. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
